Rebecca Lewellen

Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Lewellen, 46, of Kokomo, IN passed away on December 6, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1974 in Kokomo, the daughter of Letha Campbell. She loved bowling and participated in the Special Olympics. She also enjoyed watching television and drinking her favorite beverage, Coke. A lot of her time was spent visiting her friends at Bona Vista Programs.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother; grandmother; uncle, Willy; and her grandfather.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Janice Lewellen; nieces, Brittany, Tierra; aunts, Iris and Beth; and her many friends at Bona Vista Programs.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions visitation and services must remain limited to 25 guests. Online condolences may be left at SunsetMemorygarden.com