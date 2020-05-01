Rebecca L. Pflug Raquet

Rebecca L. “Becky” Pflug Raquet, 50 of Elwood died at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. Becky was born in Indianapolis on March 7, 1970 to Milburn James & Carol Ann (Stricker) Pflug. She had previously lived in Arcadia and Atlanta.
Becky had worked as a commercial cleaner and most recently as a Jailer at the Hamilton County Jail. She was a graduate of Hamilton Heights High School. Becky enjoyed watching and listening to live music in small venues and telling jokes during open mic nights.
Survivors include two children, Michelle Raquet, Indianapolis and Alex Raquet of Lizton; one brother, Mike Pflug, Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Timothy Pflug.
No funeral services are planned. Becky will be cremated and then entombed at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Fishers. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Raquet family with Becky’s arrangements.