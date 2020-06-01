Rebecca L Abney

Rebecca Lee Abney, 76, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at St Vincent Kokomo. She was born January 23, 1944 to the late Rev. Ray Everett Cage and Margaret Josephine Mason in Oakford, IN.
Rebecca graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1962. She retired from General Motors in 1999 after 32 years. Becky was an active member of Heartland Ministries Church and was strong in her faith. She loved reading her Bible, starting each day with devotions. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She especially loved spending time with grandkids and great grandkids. Becky would volunteer whenever needed, giving of her time to nursing homes, charities, Del Ra and voting polls. She loved flowers and working in her yard, puzzles and crosswords. A collector of treasures from travels and mementos from loved ones, she always had a camera in her hand. Becky was outgoing, ornery, and opinionated.
She was fun-loving and adventurous, kind-hearted, and always generous, a true blessing to all who had the opportunity to know her. She had a close, personal relationship with the Lord, and we take comfort knowing she is with Him now.
Surviving Rebecca are her two daughters, Dawn Beaven (Cary), Brenna Coulbern (Steve), grandchildren: Drake and Drew Beaven, Shelby and Zackery Jellison, Skielar Abney, Jeremiah and Pyke Stout. Step grandson, Steven Coulbern. Great grandchildren: Asher and Everleigh Abney. Sister: Rhonda Ozanich and Rozella Craddick (Coady). Also, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, great great nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death are: daughter, Dena Jellison, infant daughter and son, brother, Ray Edward Cage, and infant brother.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 12pm to 2pm on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Webster Street. The service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Bill Salisbury officiating from Heartland Church.
Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.