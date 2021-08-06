Rebecca Jane Peters

Rebecca Jane (Eudaly) Peters, 96 of Tipton died ar 12:25 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. Rebecca was born in Deming, Indiana on June 22, 1925 to Clyde & Bessie (Way) Eudaly. She married Bob C. Peters on September 3, 1943 and he preceded her in death on June 23, 1999.
Rebecca had worked in the cafeteria at Tipton County Memorial Hospital for 13 years. She was also a homemaker, raising her six children. She was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church and Ladies Faith Group.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan J. Browning and husband George, Sweetser and Linda Kay Davis and husband Denny, Atlanta; two daughters-in-law, Connie Peters, Tipton and Darlene Peters, Atlanta. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Daniel Peters and wife Amy, Tammy Wlodarski and husband Tom, Julie Wyman and husband Brad, Carissa Coe and husband Aaron and Alex Davis and wife Tori; eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Peters, Krayton, Jace and Hagen Wyman, Evan, Kendall and Garrett Coe, Emmy Davis and one great-grandson on the way.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband Bob and four sons, Greg, David, Joe and Chris Peters; six siblings, Richard, John & Jim Eudaly, Helen VanBenthuysen, Ruth Diamond and Kathleen Robinson and two grandchildren, Julie Browning and Casey Peters.
Rebecca’s funeral will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August, 7 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Brown presiding. Burial will follow in Sumner Cemetery near Atlanta. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church, P.O. Box 187,
Atlanta, Indiana, 46031.