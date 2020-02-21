Rebecca J. Wininger, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 12:15 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born April 30, 1946, in Kokomo, the daughter of Gene Robert & Ellen Elizabeth (Brown) Wininger.
Rebecca was a 1964 graduate of Lewis Cass High School. She received her associate’s degree from Ivy Tech Community College in Kokomo. Rebecca also attended Pima Community College in Phoenix, Arizona in data entry. She worked in various hospitals as a clerk and for Syndicate Sales in Kokomo. Rebecca loved her pet cats, and was a proud supporter of the Kokomo Humane Society.
Rebecca is survived by her brother, Gene Robert “Bob” (Judy) Wininger, Kokomo, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Silver Birch and St. Vincent Hospice Care.
A celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Silver Birch of Kokomo, 408 S. Washington Street, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Rebecca’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or people can deliver blankets, toys or food for the animals. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home assisted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
