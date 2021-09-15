Rebecca J. “Becky” Sherrill

Rebecca J. “Becky” (Graves) Sherrill, 76 of Kempton and formerly of Kokomo passed peacefully at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo on Monday, September 13, 2021 after a brief non-Covid 19 related illness. She was born in Kokomo on June 10, 1945 to Finnie Graves & Edna (Price) Graves Thomas. On December 28, 1963 she married Michael D. Richman and he preceded her in death on August 21, 1979. After Michael’s death she married William M. “Mike” Sherrill on January 20, 1995 and he survives.
She attended Kokomo High School and Indiana University in Kokomo where she studied Real Estate and Taxes. Becky was a public servant and excelled as the Kempton Town Clerk for 13 years. She enjoyed crafting and traveling to many places. She especially enjoyed traveling to Disney World, Las Vegas, South Dakota, and anywhere “out West”. Becky had an extreme passion for cooking, especially for her grandchildren.
Becky is survived by her husband Mike of Kempton; her children Michael David Richman Jr. of Kokomo, Kelly Lee (Richman) Clark and husband Clint of New Salisbury, Indiana, Zackery Dalton Timm and wife Lindsay of Tipton, Morgan Nichole (Timm) Teter and husband Dustin of Kempton; siblings, Jim Thomas of Florida, Uncle Tim Richman of Kokomo, and Steve Richman and wife Patty of Kokomo. She also has several grandchildren, William, Nicole, Zeke Clark, Noah Clark, Joshua Clark, Nathan Johnson, Jonnathan Timm-Teter, Leeland Timm-Teter, Justice Timm-Teter, Elliannah Timm, Kennedy Timm and Maverick Timm; several great-grandchildren. Becky also had a special friend who was as close as a sister, Tina Winn.
Graveside services for Becky will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Kempton Cemetery with Pastor Brian Wik presiding. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Sherrill family with her funeral arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org.