Rebecca "Becky" Jo Bell

Rebecca Jo (Cook) Bell, 74, Russiaville, passed away at 6:09 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born April 20, 1946, the daughter of the late Norman Stanley and Rosemary Virginia (Baker) Cook. On June 6, 1992, she married Tom Bell in Kokomo, and he survives.
“Becky” was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School. She retired from Delco Electronics. Becky liked to spend her time gambling at casinos. Her favorite game to play was the slot machines.
In addition to her husband Tom, Becky is survived by her sons, Ray Edward (Laray) Cage, Stanley Everett Cage; daughters, Shawn (Ron) Mace, Shanon (Carl) Sharp; sister, Norma Marley; and several grandchildren.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vince Cook; and mother-in-law, Vivian Bell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at both the visitation and funeral service. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
