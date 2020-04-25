Rebecca Ann Hoover

Rebecca “Becky” Ann (Blackburn) Hoover, 77, of Kokomo, IN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1942 the daughter of Coyd and Juanita (Reynolds) Harness. She married Jerry Blackburn who preceded her in death Jan. 1, 1990. She later married Terry Hoover and they divorced but remained friends until he passed away.
Becky worked as a hair dresser, owning several business of her own over her career. Over her career she was loved and cherished by not only her clientele but also by hair dressers that she worked with over the years. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her many cousins. Becky absolutely loved the outdoors. She loved to go fishing and camping. Gardening and crocheting were great passions of hers. She was an excellent cook. She loved to preserve the fruits of her labor through canning and freezing. Mom, Mamaw, Mimi, cousin and sister-in-law will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Surviving relatives include a brother-in-law Terry Blackburn (Lisa) of St Petersburg, FL; three daughters, Nancy Sharp (Walt) of Calhoun, GA; Jerryl “Jerri” Dye of Kokomo, IN; Sherry Shelton (Mickey) of Kokomo, IN; eight grandchildren, Jonathan (Jolene) Sharp; Jeremy Sharp; Justin (Katelyn) Sharp; Jeremy (Carrie) Dye; Aimee (Mark) Huntsman; Holly Dwigans; Brad (Heather) Dwigans; Cody (Haley) Jarvis; eight great grandchildren, Kye Gamble; Tre Gamble; Haleigh Dwigans; Clayton Jarvis; Luke Jarvis; Liam Huntsman; Corin and Eline Sharp. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews and her dog Daisy May. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Blackburn; husband, Terry Hoover; son, Denny Blackburn; great grandson, Mark Huntsman III; sister, Katy Fortune and brother Jack Harness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ellers Mortuary 3400 North Webster Street, Kokomo, IN is assisting the family with arrangements.