Rebecca A. (Turley) Greene

Rebecca A. Greene, 79, Kokomo, entered into her Heavenly home at 2:20 am Monday, January 27, 2020, from St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born December 11, 1940, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Rev. John R. & Charlene (Davis) Turley. On October 26, 1985, in Kokomo, she married Ronald E. Greene and he survives.
Rebecca attended Kokomo Schools before moving to Peru with her family before her Senior year and graduating from Peru High School in 1959. She was self-employed and operated home based business’. Rebecca enjoyed being a part of the church choir “The Believer’s Trio”.
Along with her husband Ronnie, Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Michele McPherson Sheline, Jacqueline McPherson Renshaw, and Tyra Greene; grandchildren, Lauren Sheline, Madison Sheline, Spencer Sheline, Jordan Renshaw (Cody) Shafer, Hayden Renshaw, Sydney Renshaw, Darrian (Lauren) Greene, Kyera Greene, Jordon Chappell, and Jaylon Chappell; great-granddaughter, Natalia; sister, Catherine (Terry) Uttinger, along with, nieces, Alecia Uttinger (Allen) Rawlins, Anissa Uttinger Babcock and several other nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, John Turley and Thomas Turley.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Allen Rawlins officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Rebecca’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
