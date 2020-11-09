Reba Armfield, 80, of Kokomo, IN, beloved mother and grandmother went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was born on March 26, 1940 in Tennesse the daughter of Thomas Word and Irene Coulter.
While Reba's family and friends was extremely important in her life, her devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her highest priority. Reba had a passion for Jesus and loved sharing his message with others!
She leaves behind four sons and two daughters, Westly "Dan" (Kimberly) Chalk of Denard, Ark; William "Bill" (Sherry) Burnette of Colorado Springs, CO; Tracy Vincent (Armfield) of Kokomo, IN; Steven (Kelly) Armfield of Kokomo, IN; Thomas "Tom" (Lisa) Armfield of Greentown, IN; Donna Armfield of Kokomo, IN; sister Susan Lawson (Word) of Kokomo, IN; brother Ralph Coulter of Kokomo, IN; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a very dear nephew, Brent Lawson of Kokomo, IN and niece, Mecalle Ries of Dubugue, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by a son, Calvin Burnette; father, Thomas Word; step mother, Thelma Word (Wicks); mother, Irene Coulter; sister, Phyllis Ries (Word); brother, Calvin Word; grandson, Billy Vincent; granddaughter, Stacee Vincent and nephew, James "Jimmy" Lawson.
The family would like to thank all the hospice nurses and staff at Waterford Place for taking wonderful care of her.
Private services are being arranged with Ellers Mortuary Kokomo, IN.