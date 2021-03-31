Raymond Leslie “Papa Les” Gilbert, 76, Kokomo, passed away 4:04 am Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home. He was born April 20, 1944, in Kokomo, the son of the late William and Irene (Oliver) Gilbert. On April 24, 1976, he married Jo Fricke at Grace United Methodist Church in Kokomo, and she survives.
Les retired from Delco Electronics/ General Motors after 35 years of service. He served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Kokomo American Legion Post 6 and Masonic Lodge 93. Les volunteered at We Care and was well-known for baking cinnamon rolls for 45 years. He was parade master for the Russiaville Youth Baseball League opening day parade for 9 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and telling corny jokes.
In addition to his wife, Les is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Jake) Kirby, Angie (Lucas) Rhees; grandchildren, Xavier Kirby, Karson Kirby, Kolton Kirby, Kendall Rhees; siblings, Dorothy Bates, Betty Pence, Max (Nancy) Gilbert; caregivers, John Pentland and Lori Pentland; several nieces and nephews; and the Gilbert clan that he claimed as his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Louise Pentland, Don Welcher, Mary Ann Gilbert, and Billy Gilbert.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St, Russiaville, with Pastor Joe Walker officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 1:00 Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Les’ memory to We Care Kokomo, 519 N Main St, Kokomo, IN 46901. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Raymond Leslie "Papa Les" Gilbert's family, please visit our floral store.