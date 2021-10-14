In loving memory of Raymond Leroy Bitner Sr., He arrived on October 15, 1973 and went to fly high on October 3, 2021.
Unfortunately, Ray left us all too soon; he was survived by his (wife) Nichole Bitner, (two sons) Raymond Bitner Jr. and Wayne Bitner, (Elizabeth Adison), (three daughters) Tasha Brown, Samantha Walker (Luke Walker), and Amber Smith; (three sisters) Kathy Chappel, Tammy Warner, and Christy Dailey; three granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his (mother) Elizabeth Elaine Midgett Bitner, (aunt) Margaret Bitner, (uncle) Bill Bitner (cousin) Kenneth Wayne Miller, Jr.
For any memorial information contact Nichole Bitner at 765-400-8472. Any contributions please contact the above number.