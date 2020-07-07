Raymond Joseph Reed, age 87, of Kokomo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. He was born October 1, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Lawrence and Haertl (Grosch) Reed. On June 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, Claudine “Mickey” Wendt, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Milwaukee, and she survives.
Raymond graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School in 1950 and attended Marquette University, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He served in the United States Navy in Submarine Service from 1952 to 1956 at New London, Connecticut. Raymond worked at General Motors A.C. Spark Plug Division in Milwaukee and transferred to Delco Electronics in Kokomo in 1972 and retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Green Acres Golf Club and the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, Claudine “Mickey” Reed, he is survived by his children, Terrence (Marisa) Reed, Orlando, Florida, Thomas (Becky) Reed, Orlando, Florida, Gary (Jayne) Reed, Kokomo, and Kristine (Jeffrey) Coate, Kokomo; grandchildren, Patricia (Chauncey) Poe, Cory (Heather) Reed, Alexis (Trevor) Brookshire, Nicholas and Aaron Reed, Molly (Mason) Fivecoate, Melany (Travis) Fivecoate and Madison Fivecoate; eleven great-grandchildren and a baby boy due in July; sister-in-law, Eileen Wendt, Milwaukee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Reed.
The family wishes to thank Father Matthew Arbuckle, Dr. Diane Pfeifer and St. Vincent Hospice.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Inurnment will take place in Marion National Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or St. Francis of Assisi Convent in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville has been entrusted with arrangements.
