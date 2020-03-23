Raymond E. Grigsby passed away March 19, 2020 in Greentown, IN. He was born July 24, 1949 to Earl and Dorothy Grigsby in Kokomo, IN.
Ray graduated from Kokomo High School in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Sonar Technician. Ray retired from Haynes International with 30 years.
Ray is survived by his daughter Michelle Farris and two grandsons Ryder and Salem, one brother Randy A. Grigsby (Julie), three sisters Janice Smith, Patty Bean (Mike), and Carol Yoder (Tom), and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private family memorial at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Ellers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.