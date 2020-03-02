Raymond D. Miller, 78, of Kokomo, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home. He was born September 25, 1941, in Kalona, Iowa, to David and Fannie (Ropp) Miller. He married Mary Riegsecker on April 25, 1974. They lived in matrimony for 45 years 10 months 6 days.
Raymond was a member of the old order Amish church.
Those who mourn his departure are his wife, Mary; children, Kevin (Wanda) Miller, Milford, Karla (Aaron) Yoder, Jackson, Ohio, Karen (Marlin) Otto, Kokomo, Kathy (Raymond) Miller, Kokomo, David (special friend Marnita) Miller, Goshen, Darin (Carol) Miller, Milford, Dwayne (Keturah) Miller, Nappanee, Daryl (Doretta) Miller, Wolcottville; sister-in-law, (Harley) Clara Miller, Cuba, Missouri; brother, William (Mattie) Miller, Spencer, Wisconsin; sisters, Mary and Ellen Miller, Florida; and 37 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Devon Joe; granddaughter, Bethany; two brothers, Manass and Harley; and three sisters, Christina, Lydia and Esther.
The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to everyone who came to bless us with food, visits and prayer. May God bless you.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Glen and Denise Otto residence, 4610 N. 600 E., Kokomo, with Cris Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Christner Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit at the Otto residence from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler-Stout Funeral Home in Greentown.
To send flowers to Raymond's family, please visit our floral section.