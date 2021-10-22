Raymond C. Wright

Raymond went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday October 12, 2021. He was born on December 31, 1961 in North Carolina to Frank and Mary Wright. Raymond has been with April Richmond since 2011.
He was employed at Lorentson Manufacturing through Staffing Resources and served in the United States Army. He faithfully attended Kokomo Missionary Baptist Church.
Raymond is survived by April; one daughter, Kaelynn Foster of Greensburg; four sons, Demarcus Wright of Kokomo, Michael (Celeste) Simon, Freddie Calhoun, and Chester Simon all of Texas; eight grandchildren, Bella, Michael Jr., and Arrow Simon, Ameera Chavez-Simon, Asia Washington, Egypt, Tamia, and Destiny Simon all of Texas, one sister, Marquita “Nicole” Wright of Kokomo; one brother-in-law, Danny Patterson of Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, stepdad Henry Anderson, sister Valencia Patterson, and a nephew Aaron Patterson.
A private family memorial will be held Friday evening. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home to help with cremation costs.