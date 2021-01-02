Raymond C Scholz

Raymond Carl Scholz of Peru, age 100, died at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru, Indiana due to respiratory complications. He was the oldest son of William Carl and Luella (Swanson) Scholz, born November 22, 1920. He married Betty Jane Bemisderfer on February 13, 1949 and was married for 64 years. Raymond graduated from San Pierre High School in Indiana. He also attended Indiana and West Virginia Universities. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps prior to World War II and received extensive training as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician. In that capacity Raymond served in the China Burma India Campaign in which his unit received a Presidential Citation. After World War II he was employed in Aircraft Maintenance in the Civil Service. In civilian life Raymond was a member of several churches and served in various capacities as Sunday school teacher and Superintendent, Choir member, Deacon, and as Peru Rolling Chapel treasurer and board member. He and his wife were committed to Christian missions and supported several missionaries.
He and Jane were the parents of four children: Neal, of Peru; Carl (Rebecca) of Galveston, IN, Susanne (John Jr.) Walton of Peru; and Dale (Sandra) of Walton, IN. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy of Greenville, SC and Sylvia of Valparaiso, IN. Four brothers, one sister, and one grandson (John Walton) preceded him in death. His grandchildren are Ray (Leah) Scholz, Faith Walton and Sarah (Matthew) Lee. Raymond has five great grandchildren, Natalie, Elijah and Audri Scholz, and Mitchell and MacAuliffe Lee. Through marriage nine great grandchildren: Chai, Brenden, Dietzen, Julian, Grayson, Crew, Ana, Trace, and Trigg.
Public visiting hours are on Tuesday January 5th, 4-7 pm at Riverview Funeral Home in Peru. A private family funeral is to be conducted earlier that day by Pastor Rob Marcus of Oakdale Baptist Church. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston and Riverview Funeral Home in Peru, have been entrusted with arrangements.www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com and www.riverviewfhperu.com
