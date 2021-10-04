Ray T. Vandergriff, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 6:57 pm, on Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born in Knoxville, TN, to the late William Frank and Beatrice (Hale) Vandergriff on July 5, 1934. He married Beverly “Becky” Welcher in Kokomo on January 20, 1959, and she survives.
Ray worked for Cuneo Press as a journeyman pressman and retired after 29 ½ years of service. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and Amateur Ham Radio Operator; call sign N9NKR. He was a Sunday school teacher for 50 years and he enjoyed fishing.
Along with his wife of 62 years, Ray is survived by his children, Robert (Patty) Vandergriff, Roy Dwain (Lori) Vandergriff, and Linda (Billy Boatright) Vandergriff; grandchildren, Amanda (Gene) Plake, Travis ( Angie) Vandergriff, Jace Vandergriff, Ashley Murphy, Megan (Josh) Evans, Melody (Michael) Brown, Ashlie Shuck, Joshua Shuck, and Jessica (Josh) Scott; step grandchildren, Brittany Goodrich, Cody Evans, and Karl Cohen; 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson and several step great grandchildren; and brother, Don Vandergriff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice; several sisters, twin brother, Roy Vandergriff; grandson, Robert Vandergriff Jr.; and great grandchild, Chandler Evans.
Services will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday October 5, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Mike Holloway officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the church. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations may be made in Ray’s memory to Temple Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.