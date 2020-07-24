Ray Scott Ault, 88, Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:04 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital-Kokomo. He was born January 30, 1932, in Kokomo, to John and Helen (Scott) Ault. Ray married Norma Worthley in 1953, and she survives.

He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1950, and in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Naval Air Base in Alemeda, California.

While attending church in San Francisco, he met Norma, a nurse from Oregon, who was working at the VA hospital there. Several months later, after they had enjoyed many places and things to do in San Francisco, they were married in Albany, Oregon on Valentine’s Day in 1953.

In March 1955, after a six month tour on the carrier named Yorktown, he was discharged, and he and Norma returned to Kokomo. He was employed by Feightner Excavating for 40 years, retiring in 1995.

Ray was a lifelong outdoors person. As a young boy, he spent many wonderful hunting and fishing trips with his dad and grandfather. In later years, he would share his knowledge and love of wildlife and everything outdoors with his two sons and friends.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

He was a member of the First Nazarene Church where he sang in the choir for many years. Ray was a loving husband and father, with a real love for people, which led him to volunteer as a greeter for several years at the front desk at St. Joseph Hospital, where he enjoyed seeing many old friends and schoolmates.

Ray is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Scott (Cindy) and Steve (Lori); grandson, Journey; brother, David (Cecelia); brother-in-law, Stewart (Ruth) Worthley, of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Jeanne Parrish, of Eugene, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Russell Parrish.

In respect of Ray’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.