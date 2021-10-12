Ray Lee Gullion, 63, Russiaville, passed away Friday October 8, 2021, at his home. He was born January 29, 1958, the son of Richard and Wanda (Shock) Gullion. On June 17, 1989, he married Pam Wilson, and she survives.
Ray was a 1976 graduate of Hamilton Heights High School. After high school, he worked with Gary Gillis building homes in Tipton for Brian Reagan. He also worked at Stout & Son Home Furnishings as a carpet layer. He was a homebody who loved watching television and sports. He was a die-hard Indiana University and Indianapolis Colts fan. Ray enjoyed taking trips with his wife to Myrtle Beach.
In addition to his wife Pam, Ray is survived by his mother, Wanda Gullion; nephews, Gary (Dianne) McKinney, Nick Gullion; nieces, Amy (David) Jackson, Melissa Gullion, Terri Gullion; great-nephews, Dustin McKinney, Derek McKinney, Dillon Jackson; great-nieces, Camryn Jackson, Phoenix Jackson; great-great-nephew, Jasper Jackson; great-great-nieces, Payton McKinney, Josie Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gullion; brother, Rick Gullion; sister, Kathy McKinney; great-niece, Chloe Jackson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday October 12, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Wednesday October 13, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to Stout & Son Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
