Randy Ray Buckley, 64 of Sharpsville died Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Vincent Seton Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana on November 7, 1956 to George E. & Della M. (Fennell) Buckley. He married Linda J. Webber on July 16, 1983, and she survives.
Randy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He touched the lives of everyone who got the chance to meet him. He owned and operated Buckley Construction Company and happily carried on his father’s legacy as a school bus driver for 36 years for Tri-Central School Corp. Anyone that knew Randy would agree that he was an immensely caring and giving person. His smile and laughter were contagious. Randy was a member of Fuel Church, and a devoted member of the Gideon’s International Organization and enjoyed taking mission trips (Heartland Church). He enjoyed gardening, animals, kayaking, fishing, hunting, and horseback riding. He loved vacationing with his family (Ireland, Europe, Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona).
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Aaron and wife Kay of Ohio; daughter, Sarah of Sharpsville; Sandy Garcia, who has had a wonderful experience growing up in the Buckley household as part of their family. Siblings include Patty Buscher and husband Phil of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Terry Buckley and wife Margie of Sharpsville, Tim Buckley and wife Linda of Sharpsville. Randy has three granddaughters, Emma (preceded in death), Ava and Avery. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
An open casket graveside service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14 at the Nevada Cemetery on 600 North, East of State Road 19 with Reverend Tim Grisham presiding, burial to follow. No visitation is planned; however the service is open for all of the community. The service will be taped and available for viewing later on Randy’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.
Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Haydens House of Healing with on-line donations at haydenshouse.org
