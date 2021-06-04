Randy L. Spyker

Randy Lee Spyker went home to be with Jesus on June 3rd, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo, IN, surrounded by his family, whom he loved dearly. Randy was born on May 30, 1959, to Ted and Dorthy Spyker, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his caring wife, Mari Colleen Johnson Spyker, their 3 children; Erin Nicole, Karin Marie and Zackary Lee 4 grandchildren; Brittany, Justin, Madison, and Tara, 2 great grandchildren Grayson and Delilah, His 3 sisters; Terry, Tina, and Toni and a host of relatives, In-laws and friends.
Randy’s main occupation was flooring specialist. He loved the outdoors, horses, motorcycles, golfing, and fishing. He loved to be busy, enjoyed fixing things, and caring for and helping others. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Randy donated his body to science. He will be greatly missed and leave a void in the lives of his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Randy on June 13, 2021, at 1 pm, at the Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 331 Jackson Ave., Peru, IN.