Randy K. Arnett

Randy Arnett, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Milton, Kentucky. Randy was born in Tipton on September 11, 1956 to his parents, James P. Arnett & Livie (Perrin) Arnett.
Randy grew up in Westfield, and graduated from Westfield High School in the Class of 1975. After graduating, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After returning to civilian life, Randy worked over 30 years as an Iron Worker with Local 22 before retiring.
Randy enjoyed fishing and boating! He could often be found listening to his blue grass or old rock & roll music. Randy resided on the Ohio River, (KY side), and he loved the solitude it brought to his life. He had great appreciation for his family, and valued every moment he spent with his three daughters! Randy was a huge prankster, and you would be hard pressed to find anyone more fun to be around! He will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!
Those left to carry on Randy’s legacy of love are his mother, Livie Arnett; daughters, Cayce (Andrew Garnard) Arnett of Portland, Oregon, Alyx (Adam Smith) Arnett of Kokomo, Jessyca (Seth Fennell) Arnett of Kokomo; siblings, Shelly (Ron) Off Asher of Tipton, Tony Arnett of Tipton, Debbie Emberton of Tipton, Norma (Ray) Horlacher of Thorntown, Misty (Lance) Robinson of Noblesville; beloved dogs, Cowboy and Little Girl; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Randy was preceded in death by his father, James Arnett.
A funeral service celebrating Randy’s life will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 1:00pm at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, IN with Pastor John Ankrum officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the funeral home.
