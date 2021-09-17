Randall "Randy" Jaenicke
Randall Eric "Randy" Jaenicke, 62, Tampa, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, left his earthly body on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. 
 
Randy was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Caracas, Venezuela, to Joan E. Brookshire and was the adopted son of Roy and Ora (Guy) Jaenicke. 
 
On July 23, 1983, he married Karol Eades at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo. 
 
Randy was a 1977 graduate of Northwestern High School. He went on to work 39 years for Haynes International and was a member of United Steelworkers of America Local 2958. 
 
He loved spending summers at his family's vacation home on Lake Freeman fishing, swimming, boating and skiing. A joy he later shared with his own children. 
 
He was known for his great sense of humor. He loved a good practical joke and no one was immune to his "big kid" pranks - not family, friends or co-workers. 
 
Randy hung up his flannel shirts, jeans and steel toe boots for Guy Harvey shirts, shorts, sandals and sunglasses when he retired to Florida to be near his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in his granddaughter, Valentina, with whom he shared his love of music, dancing and practical jokes. They frequently sang the classics together; their latest duet "Let 'Em In" by Paul McCartney. In March, he was overjoyed with the birth of his second granddaughter, Rilynn. 
 
Once in Florida, Randy made a big impact on his new community. He knew every dog by name, as well as their owner. At the community pool, everyone greeted him by name. He would gather with neighbors into the wee hours of the night outside his home for in-depth discussions on everything from world events, sports or the best fishing rig and bait for the current water conditions right outside his door. 
 
Randy and his wife, Karol, were rarely seen without each other or their fur babies. With Karol's natural curiosity and love for exploring, Randy learned to enjoy "geocaching" alongside his wife. Randy's favorite geocaching trip was "GeoWoodstock" in Colorado. 
 
Randy loved Jeopardy and Turner Classic Movies, he was humble, and had a big heart. He adored his family and always had a smile on his face, a kind word and a "Hey Dude" for a friend. 
 
Along with his wife, Karol, he is survived by his daughter, Jamie Jaenicke (John Sargent III), Clermont, Florida; son, Matthew Jaenicke, Tampa, Florida; granddaughters, Valentina Pitalo-Jaenicke and Rilynn Sargent; mother, Ora Jaenicke-McLay (Mac), Kokomo; sisters, Lidia Duart (Roberto Garcia), of Alicante, Spain, and Gina Roe (Terry), Kokomo. 
 
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Jaenicke; and birth mother, Joan Brookshire. 
 
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, 18328 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, Florida, 33785 or Children's Cancer Center, 4901 W. Cypress St., Tampa, FL 33607. 
 
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at JaenickeFamily2021@gmail.com.
 
 

