Ramona Boston, 90, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:20 A.M, at Kokomo Healthcare Center. She was born on July 19, 1930 in Kokomo. She was married to Samuel F. Boston Jr. for many years, and he preceded her in death in January 1, 2005.
Ramona was a housewife and enjoyed being at home and taking care of her family. Family was everything to her. She also enjoyed sewing.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Boston; daughter, Lori Boston; two grandchildren, Andre and Isaiah; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her loving husband, Samuel; daughter, Angela Boston; and brother, Fredrick Fisher.
There will be a time of visitation for Ramona on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until the time of funeral service at 4:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Jack Woodard will be officiating. Facial masks are required and social distancing of six feet will be practiced.