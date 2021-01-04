Ralph Dean Querry, 86, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his home. He was born August 16, 1934, in Searcy, Arkansas, to Andrew Lonzo and Mattie Pearl (Purkiss) Querry. On January 28, 1962, he married Eloise Baily. They were married for 41 years before her passing on March 9, 2003. On August 11, 2007, he married Beverly Bennett, and she survives.
Ralph graduated from Searcy High School and went on to serve in the United States Army as a Morse code operator with a top secret security clearance and attained the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Delco Electronics for 29 years in skilled trades machine repair, retiring in 1993. Ralph formerly attended Central Church of God in Kokomo where he served in various capacities. In 1978, he founded Christ Fellowship Ministries. Ralph had a servant’s heart and tried to love others well. He cared deeply for Kokomo and helped people in any way he could. He attended a noon prayer time with other pastors for over 20 years whose sole purpose was praying for Kokomo and Howard County. Ralph enjoyed sports, especially golf. In his early, life he also liked to hunt and fish, but his passion was his family. He loved getting together for any reason with friends and family for a visit.
In addition to his wife, Beverly Querry, survivors include his sons, Terry (Jodie) Querry, and their sons, Taylor (Jes) Querry and Winston Querry; Michael (Cathy) Querry, and their sons, Caleb (Taylor) Querry, Joshua Querry and Canaan Querry; Stephen (Shannon) Querry, and their son, Sam Querry, and daughter, Sydney Querry; stepson, Daniel (Jennifer) Bennett, and their son, Jacob Bennett, and daughter, Hope Bennett; stepdaughter, Donna (Jack) Evanecky, and their daughter, Reese Evanecky, and son, Chase Evanecky; five great-grandchildren, Lillian, Madelyn, Arya, Charlotte and James Querry; brothers, Melvin (Chris) Querry and Jerry Querry; sisters, Linda Speer and Judy (Bob) Yarbrough; half-sister, Sandra Querry; stepsisters, Lollie (Howard) Wright and Faye (Ray) Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as spiritual sons, Nnochi Onyemkpa and Tony Steele.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; sisters, Bobbie Bolan, Erma Bolan, Betty Ryan and Glinda Chasteen; brother, Stan Querry; and half-brother, Jim Querry.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held with Dr. Logan Sparling officiating. Masks and social distancing are required for both visitation and funeral service. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to Nnochi Onyemkpa c/o Christ Fellowship, 2400 N. Buckeye, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
