Ralph D. Salyers, 63 born on January 8, 1958 of Noblesville/Indianapolis passed away in Riverview Hospital, Noblesville and went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2021 from complications of pneumonia. He was retired from Indianapolis Public Schools as an HVAC/electrician technician.
Ralph was a Christian and a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church in Noblesville. Ralph enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and most anything outdoors. He dearly loved his granddaughters Sydnee Conley and Madison Long. He also loved his girlfriend’s granddaughter, Jada Lesher. Ralph was a friend to everyone who knew him.
It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Ralph is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Diane McEntire, daughter Amber Salyers, granddaughters Sydnee Conley and Madison Long, ex-wife Phyllis Salyers, sister Roxy McClain, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Salyers and father Clarence Salyers, as well as, siblings Ray Salyers, Ronnie Salyers, Robert Salyers, Roy Salyers, and Rebecca (Janie) Oliver.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is handling the cremation and no there will be no memorial services. A celebration of life event will be planned for a later date.