Priscilla "Pat" Charlotte (Huberty) Lerche

Priscilla Charlotte “Pat” Lerche, 90, Kokomo, passed away at 10:03 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home. She was born September 27, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Peter Clarence & Thursa Mami (Slingo) Huberty. On June 30, 1951, in Chicago, she married Henry William “Hank” Lerche, Jr. who preceded her in death on December 2, 2019.
Pat was a graduate of St. Lucy High School in Chicago, Illinois. She retired from Delco Electronics as an Administrative Assistant. Pat was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church where she founded the Bookstore/Gift shop. She volunteered with the Ministry of Care and was named director. She was also a member of Secular Franciscans. Pat truly loved her family and was very dedicated to St. Patrick, Poor Clares and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Pat is survived by her children, Theresa Colleen (Daniel) Hiatt, Michael Peter (Lisa) Lerche and John Gerard Lerche; grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Hiatt, Alicia Rae (Ross) Woods, Kristen Colleen (Julius) Walker, Theresa Danielle Putnam, Dottie Leigh (Matt) Bonds, Colleen Priscilla Lerche (Cole) Hubbert, Henry William Lerche IV, Jennifer Renee (Chris) Jack and Johnathan Richard (Misty) Lerche; great-grandchildren, Daniel Stone Patrick Hiatt, Shelby Cheyanne Hiatt, Henley Haven Hiatt, Aidan Matthew Woods, Nolan Walter Woods, Harper Colleen Walker, Stella Marie Walker, Axahl Bruce Hiatt, Armani Rae Putnam, Tyler John-Christopher Jack, Nevaeh Charlotte-Renee Jack, Kayden Carl Jay Duke, Zayne Carl-Wayne Lerche, Zakari Ann Lerche and Creed Mathias Hubbert; and sister, Gloria Huberty, along with several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry William “Hank” Lerche, Jr.; sons, Henry William Lerche, III and Patrick Joseph Lerche; grandchildren, Michael Peter Lerche and Johnathan Carl Lerche; siblings, Bud Huberty, Honey Broock, Ruth Janekawski, Joyce Isom, Faith Morgan and Ronald Huberty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Fr. Sean Aaron the celebrant. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
