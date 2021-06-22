Priscilla Marie "Scyl" (Johnson) Fogg

Priscilla Marie “Scyl” Fogg, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 1:07 am Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home. She was born March 8, 1951, in Somerville, MA, the daughter of the late George F. & Winnafred (Bradford) Johnson. On August 31, 1974, at Arlington Catholic Church in Massachusetts, she married Donald T. Fogg who survives.
Scyl graduated from Arlington Catholic School and earned an Associate’s degree from Northeastern University. She retired as an X-Ray Technician and had worked for Dr. Nekoomaram and Dr. Senn’s offices. Scyl loved the Boston Red Sox and all things Boston, but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She also loved playing sports and was a phenomenal softball player. In her younger years, she was an All-Star Basketball player and was a great bowler. She absolutely loved the beach, listening to the ocean and visiting lighthouses. She also enjoyed giving gifts, it was her love language.
Along with her husband, Donald, Scyl is also survived by her children, Ingrid (Matt) Riley, Carin (Bart) Taylor, Erik (Leanne) Fogg and Kyle (Christy) Fogg; grandchildren, Amalie Riley, Gabe Riley, Riley Taylor, Addison Taylor, Maggie Taylor, Keegan Taylor, Eythen Fogg, Jarrden Fogg and Caroline Fogg. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas (Judith) Johnson; 4 sisters, Sheila (James) Baxter, Sharon (Richard) O’Keefe, Ingrid (James) Mansfield, and Amy (Peter) Sands; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and family friend, Jan Gloyeske.
Scyl was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Aiden Riley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Scyl’s memory to Coats for Kids. Condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
