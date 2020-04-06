Phyllis R. Lavengood, 91, Amboy, passed away at 1:14 am Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Kokomo Place Assisted Living in Kokomo. She was born November 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Russell and Agnes (Kiger) Daniels. On August 24, 1947, she married Darlton J. “Jake” Lavengood who preceded her in death February 14, 1999.
Phyllis was a graduate of Clay High School. She worked at J.C. Penny’s, Crop Maker, Countryman Greenhouse, and First Farmer’s Bank & Trust. Phyllis was a member of Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #334, Indiana Farm Bureau, and the Indiana Soybean Association. She liked to play the piano, crochet, and watch sports. Phyllis made over 4000 baby hats and baby blankets which she gave to the local hospitals.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Sheryl (Philip) Odle, Michigan City, IN, Teri Lavengood, Peru, Darlton Norman (Debbie) Lavengood, Greentown, and Bret (Sue) Lavengood, Amboy, along with 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Lear, and Paula McBay; and sister-in-law, Katie Daniels.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Barbara Shelby, and Dale Daniels; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family offers our deepest gratitude to every staff member of Kokomo Place and Kindred Hospice Care for their Christ-like love and care for our mother. They have been like angels from our Lord in the loving way they provided selfless care for mother. Thank you!
Private family services will be held at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street in Greentown with Pastor Jeanne Winter officiating. Friends are invited to watch a webcast of the funeral service at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 8, 2020, by clicking on the link at the bottom of Phyllis’ obituary page at www.hasler-stout.com. Private burial will be held in Kokomo Zion Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
