Phyllis Marie Marks, 98 of Kokomo, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born July 13, 1922 in Huntington, IN to Harry A. and Mary M. Shoemaker. She married Leo B. Cross who is deceased. She then married Otis E. Marks in 1976, who is also deceased.
She graduated from Central High School in Ft. Wayne, with the class of 1940. She was first employed at Farnsworth Television and Radio, then was a licensed Footwear Applicator and part owner of Leo's Family Shoes of Kokomo, from 1946 to 1965. Phyllis was also a Public Accountant and managed Herbert Moore Accounting Services for seven years. She then managed Kokomo Orthopedic Clinic for 17 years, retiring in 1990.
Phyllis was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and attended Cross Roads Church in Kokomo. She was also a member of Miami County Historical Society of Peru, Miami County Museum of Peru, and International Bowling Congress. She enjoyed bowling, needle work, knitting, sewing, reading, walking her beloved dog Ginger, and giving birthday parties for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son; Arthur B. Cross, step sons; Kevin Marks (Patty) and Kelly E. Marks, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her daughter; Rose Marie Cross (Mark) Dotson.
Services will be at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at 11am. with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating. There will be a time of visitation from 10am until service time. Burial will follow at Estates of Serenity, in Marion.
Restrictions imposed by the state of Indiana due to the Coronavirus, limits 25 people in the building at any given time. Strict adherence will be observed. Please come knowing you will be asked to wait outside until an Ellers Mortuary staff member invites you to enter.