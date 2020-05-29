Phyllis Joann (McCarter) Reprogle

Earth lost a special treasure, Phyllis Joann Reprogle, age 88, was promoted as Heaven’s gain, May 27, 2020. She was born March 12, 1932, in Frankfort, IN, to Hildred and Murrell McCarter. She married the love of her life, George Earl Reprogle on September 16, 1949. They have been married 70+ years, “A marriage made in Heaven.”

Phyllis was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Memaw. Her best and happiest days was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was an inspiration & loved by so many she touched. You knew she deeply cared and loved you. Phyllis and George started and pastored Apostolic Lighthouse in 1966 where they later became Bishop and Sis. Reprogle and still attend and love their church, which is now Grace Apostolic, Pastors Joe Wampler and Seth Koon.

For many years Phyllis as pastors wife, served people at her church in bus ministry, Women’s ministry, ALJC Camp, and Bethel Christian & Lighthouse Christian School which she founded in 1979. She was loved by all.

Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bishop George Reprogle; daughter, Cindy and William Brock of Kokomo, IN, daughter, Teresa and Gary Foster of Byhalia, MS, and son, Douglas and Leslie Reprogle of Phoenix, AZ; 8 grandchildren, Yolanda and Chris Degen, Shane and Tonya Foster, Jabion Foster, Corey and Brittany Brock, Jonathan Reprogle, Shanda and Jared Wallace, and James & Jaxson Reprogle; 11 great-grandchildren who she said became even more special, Shaden, Alondra, Princeton Degen, Carter, Cooper Brock, Kaydence, Kenzington Foster, and Linden, Kingston, Sailor Von, and Golden Wallace. She has two sisters, Sue and John Wilson of Nashville, TN, and Sharon Snavely of Kokomo, IN. She had many nieces, nephews, and family members who she loved and touched deeply.

She joins her son, Gregory Reprogle, her parents, Hildred and Murrell McCarter, sisters, Virginia Bryan and Marilyn Sapp on the golden streets of Heaven.

We will miss the warmth of your gentle hug, and the love we felt when your arms were wrapped around us. We will miss seeing your beautiful smile, and the sound of your voice saying our name. We will miss you saying, “I love you” as you encouraged us to keep serving God. Your faith was strong as no other. Thank you for our heritage and memories that will forever live. You truly are our ‘Hero.’

Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Apostolic, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo. Funeral service will be Monday, June 1 at 10:00 am at Grace Apostolic. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.