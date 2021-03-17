Phyllis “Jean” Rinehart, 84, Burlington, passed peacefully at 8:42 am Monday, March 15, 2021. Jean was born September 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Homer Stover and Francis “Fannie” E. (Butler). On February 25, 1956, she married Keith L. Rinehart, her sweetheart since first grade, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, who preceded her in death on March 20, 1998. This year, they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Jean was a 1954 graduate of Northwestern High School. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school every week. Jean began her career as a nurse and caring for others was her lifelong mission. She and Keith raised four children together while farming and remaining active in their community. In 1980, Jean started her business as a Consultant for the Longaberger Company, ultimately becoming Sales Director with a large national team of over 6,000 Sales Associates and Managers. She received the Spirit of Longaberger award, and was known to everyone as a visionary leader, dynamic speaker, and builder of enduring relationships. Jean was also a member of the Indiana University Kokomo Alumni Association. She loved to support the Kokomo Rescue Mission and was an avid Indiana University basketball fan.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Beth (Mark) Taylor, and Lynn (Bob) Kissel-Brown; son, Jon Rinehart; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several beloved nieces, nephews, and their families. In addition to her husband Keith, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Rinehart; brothers, Russell and Lloyd Stover; and sister, Opal Speshock Urban.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at South Union Cemetery, 00NS 1050 W., Kokomo, with Pastor Michael Goodspeed officiating. A celebration of life for Jean’s many friends and extended family will be held in Fall 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission or Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jean’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.soutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
