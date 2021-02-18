Phyllis Jean "PJ" (Bogue) Smith

Phyllis Jean “PJ” Smith, 97, Kokomo, closed this chapter of her life on Thursday, February 4, 2021, and opened a new chapter in glory as her name is written in the book of life. She was born November 4, 1923, in Lafayette, IN, the daughter of the late Rev. Oro Charles Bogue and Ella (Fellow) Bogue. On July 20, 1947, in Kokomo, she married Earl Woodrow Smith who preceded her in death on April 22, 2000.
PJ graduated from Swayzee High School in 1941. She attended Marion Business College in Marion IN. She met Earl while working for Delco Radio during the summers. PJ received her bachelors in English from North Manchester College in 1946 and her masters in Library Science from Ball State University in 1966. She retired from North Miami Jr/Sr High School after many years of service as a Librarian and English Teacher. She also was Library Coordinator for Peru Community Schools and taught at Petit Park Jr High.
PJ loved to read, was a lifelong learner and had a passion for prayer. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and served in numerous capacities including Rebecca Circle, United Methodist Women, Caring and Calling, Bell Choir and she taught Sunday school. She was a certified Lay Speaker and participated in Lay Witness Missions. She served as a board member for the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home and served on the committee that plans the National Day of Prayer for the city of Kokomo. PJ attended Aldersgate Conferences annually and was a Guideposts Foundation member.
PJ is survived by her children, Janet (Gerald) Klein, Delano, Minnesota, Shirley (Jeffry) Bronnenberg, Frankton, Indiana, Darrell (Stephanie) Smith, Peculiar, Missouri, and Linda (William) White, Sharpsville, Indiana; brother, James Bogue, Springfield, Illinois; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and numerous spiritual sons, daughters and grandchildren.
PJ was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; sister, Dorothy L. Miller; and granddaughter, Lori Bronnenberg Adams.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Brian Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in PJ’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
