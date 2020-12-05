Phyllis Jean (Martin) Harrison

Phyllis Jean Harrison, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 1:50 am Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.  She was born April 11, 1943, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Kenneth A. & Mary (Graves) Martin.  On January 28, 1966, she married Ray Harrison and he survives. 

Phyllis retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #292.  She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church. 

Along with her husband Ray, Phyllis is also survived by her sons, Timothy Harrison and Randall (Stacy) Harrison; and siblings, Darlene Jackson and Kenneth J. Martin.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and children, Natalie Lynn Harrison and Bradley Harrison.

Per Phyllis’ request, there will be no services held.  Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting with cremation.  Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Bona Vista-Kokomo.  Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.  

