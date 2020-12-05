Phyllis Jean (Martin) Harrison

Phyllis Jean Harrison, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 1:50 am Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born April 11, 1943, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Kenneth A. & Mary (Graves) Martin. On January 28, 1966, she married Ray Harrison and he survives.
Phyllis retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #292. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church.
Along with her husband Ray, Phyllis is also survived by her sons, Timothy Harrison and Randall (Stacy) Harrison; and siblings, Darlene Jackson and Kenneth J. Martin.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and children, Natalie Lynn Harrison and Bradley Harrison.
Per Phyllis’ request, there will be no services held. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting with cremation. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Bona Vista-Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
