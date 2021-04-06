Phyllis Jean Craig

Phyllis Jean (Mullendore) Craig, 92, Kokomo, passed away 10:29 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home. Phyllis was the daughter of Larry G. and Mollie (Hathaway) Mullendore. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Delphi, Indiana (Carroll County), and was the youngest of five siblings, including Harold (Margaret) Mullendore, Juanita (Harold) Myers, Roger (JoAnn) Mullendore and Ralph (Ann) Mullendore.

Phyllis married Raymond Keith Craig on November 1, 1946, at Jackson Township Methodist Church, in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. Raymond preceded her in death on April 22, 1988.

Phyllis was a homemaker all her life focusing on her husband, children, cooking and caring for her home. She was most passionate about making sure people were fed great homemade food and kept warm. She enjoyed crocheting and had made hundreds, if not thousands, of doilies and afghans during her lifetime. She started crocheting at age ten. She was a former member of Faith Church of Christ in Burlington. Her family meant the world to her and she gave many of her handmade items as gifts to each of them and many friends. She was close to her in-laws, Harry and Jennie Craig. She always said her mother-in-law taught her how to cook, and they prepared many family meals together.

Phyllis’ favorite color was red, and she was always seen dressed up with great attire. She said she just loved fancy things and treasured her many beautiful pieces of glassware, clothes and jewelry. Even though she was not formally trained on the piano, her piano was a prized possession that allowed her to play music by ear.

Phyllis is survived by her children, James A. Craig, Noblesville, Kenneth L. (Candy) Craig, Kokomo, and Judith A. (Mark) Zook, Kokomo; five grandchildren, Matthew A. (Kristen) Craig, Keith Craig, Mark A. (Kristy) Craig, Kurt Craig, and Andrea J. (Ian) Benedict; great-grandchildren, Carter Craig, Grace Craig, Peyton Craig, Meadow Benedict, and Forrest Benedict; numerous nieces and nephews; former daughter-in-law, Karen Craig; special friend, Larry E. Humes; and several other friends and caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, all four siblings, and many of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Phyllis will be missed by the many people she left an impression on throughout her life. Phyllis’ family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sheffler, Dr. Nuss, and the dedicated staff of Heartland Hospice for the care she received from them.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm on Saturday at the funeral home, with Chaplain Andrew Winey officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.