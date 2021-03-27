Phyllis J. (Pownell) Miller, 77, of Lake Cicott, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Logansport, Indiana.

Born November 2, 1943, in Cass County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Clyde R. and Thora L. (Berkshire) Pownell.

She was the Salutatorian of the Royal Center High School Class of 1961. Phyllis went on to graduate from Ball State University with a degree in Elementary Education in 1965

Phyllis married Donald Miller on June 12, 1965 in Logansport, Indiana and they had celebrated 55 years of marriage this past June. They enjoyed taking trips together with their favorite getaway being a cabin in the Smoky Mountains.

Phyllis taught first grade at Walton Elementary until her two children, Lesley and Tim, arrived, then she chose to stay home and care for them. Lots of good memories were made during those early years and she was a wonderful Mom.

She loved gardening and flowers and always had a bouquet of whatever was blooming on the kitchen table. Many mornings she could be found at that kitchen table writing letters and cards to her friends and family. She was especially fond and proud of her grandchildren, Sierra, Brooke, Brandon and Chad - and they all dearly loved their Grandma Phyllis. She taught us all to “enjoy the moments” and “stop and smell the roses”. She instilled a love of nature into her family and enjoyed taking long drives to observe the deer and eagles along the river and other wildlife. Golf cart rides and fishing on the lake with her family were also among Phyllis’ favorite pastimes. She out-fished Don on many occasions and loved every minute of it.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Donald Miller of Lake Cicott; daughter, Lesley (Rod) Wysong and son Tim (Alethea) Miller all of Kokomo; grandchildren Sierra Miller and Brooke Miller, both of South Carolina; and Brandon Wysong and Chad Wysong, both of Indianapolis; great-grandson Angelo Fernandez of South Carolina, as well as her sister Jeanette Bain, Plymouth and brother, Greg (Cindy) Pownell, Monticello.

Private family services will be held at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Logansport. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, Burnettsville.

You may share memories and condolences on her Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com