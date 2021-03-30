Phyllis J. Jones, 98, of Zionsville, formerly of Walton, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Zionsville. She was born May 1, 1922 in Walton, Indiana to H.L. “Hoke” and Mae (Widner) Beckley. She married Gerald Jones on June 24, 1945 in the Shiloh Lutheran Church in Walton. Jerry preceded her in death on October 1, 2012.
Phyllis attended X-Ray school in Chicago after High School and served as an X-Ray technician for St. Joseph Hospital in Logansport for many years. After retiring, she became the Librarian at the Walton Public Library. She was a lifelong member of the Shiloh Lutheran Church in Walton and enjoyed knitting and quilting.
Surviving family include her two sons, Jeff (Janice) Jones of New Albany and Jeremy (Jennifer) Jones of Zionsville. Surviving grandchildren include Erin Jones Edds and Chris Jones. Surviving great grandchildren include Levi Edds, Oliver Jones, Olivia Jones, Jasper Jones, Wren Williams and Matilda Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hoke and Mae Beckley, husband Gerald Jones, brother, Ted Beckley, and granddaughter, Katy Wren Williams.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Shiloh Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St. Walton, Indiana with services immediately following at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Walker officiating. Burial will take place in the Walton IOOF Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Shiloh Lutheran Church in Phyllis’s memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
