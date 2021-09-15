Phyllis I. Kirk

Phyllis (Bunnell) Kirk, died at home on September 10, 2021, at 10:42 am. She was born November 5, 1926, in Frankton, Indiana. She was the daughter of Stephen N. and Blanche T. (Kellenburger) Bunnell. On June 19, 1953, she was married to Kenneth A. Kirk, at the Main Street Christian Church by Rev. Jo Riley. Kenneth preceded her in death in 2004.
Phyllis was a 1944 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended IUK. She was a homemaker and also spent 30 years as a Quality Control clerk at General Motors. She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where she served as elder, deacon and on various committees. Other memberships were Laureate Gamma Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Women of Faith, Nifty Knitters, Latte Ladies and a Mah Jongg club. She volunteered at the Rescue Mission, helped with Bingo at Howard Haven and for many years played golf with Barb-Ettes Golf League.
Phyllis is survived by one son, Richard D. Kirk and one daughter-in-law, Candace Kirk. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tori Kirk (Dustin Small), Taylor Kirk, Nathan Kirk, Kaylee Kirk and Laura Kirk; one great-grandson, Levi Small. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Ruth Kirk, and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen N. and Blanche T. Bunnell; husband, Kenneth A. Kirk; son, Jeffery A. Kirk; three sisters, Louise Bunnell, Margaret (Karl) Sciortino and Mabel (John) Fischer; and three brothers, Harold, Ross and Robert Bunnell.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Marilyn McMullen officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to faith Presbyterian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.