Phyllis Hess (Fowler), 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was the beloved wife of Robert Hess for 63 years before he preceded her in death in 2013.
Phyllis was born in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of the late Lee and Georgia Fowler. She was the proud Mom of Terry Pizzo (Hess) and Rick Hess and spent her life loving, nurturing and supporting them and their dreams.
Phyllis’ career was spent at Lafayette Park School as an administrative assistant to the staff and friendly mentor to the students. Following retirement, Phyllis and Bob divided their time between Kokomo and Punta Gorda, FL and later resided in Billerica, MA and Tulsa, OK.
Phyllis will be dearly missed and sweetly remembered for her devotion to her family and friends. She was a gentle woman with a beautiful soul, always giving of herself and sharing the very best hugs. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, and especially loved Paris. She was an expert at entertaining her many friends, was an avid golfer, bridge player and active member of the Kokomo Country Club. She found the utmost joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they in her. She was the very best at soothing the babies and rocking them to her sweet lullabies.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Terry Pizzo and her husband Rick of Broken Arrow, OK; her son, Rick Hess and his wife Michelle of Seabrook, NH; her grandchildren: Susan Baker, her husband Andrew; Carisa Pajak, her husband Joseph; Michael Hess, his wife Emily; Thomas Hess, his wife Jennifer; Stephanie Sponsler, and Ryan Sponsler; and her great-grandchildren: Lauren and Andrew Baker, Abigail and Bennett Pajak, and Matthew Hess. Phyllis will be laid to rest next to Bob at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. The family will not be having a funeral service at this time due to the COVID-19 issue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.