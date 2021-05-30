Phyllis Elaine Hillock

Phyllis E. Hillock, 64, was admitted into heaven on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. She was born on December 13, 1956 in Columbus, Indiana to James and Shirley (Scolding) Hillock.
Phyllis was a member of Abundant Life Church in Kokomo, Indiana and Citizen Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She had a passion for law and obtained her Paralegal Degree after spending her youth raising a family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, enjoyed worthless television shows, coffee, and random trivia. She was an incredible smart and witty woman who remembered EVERTHING. Her dream was to visit the Egyptian pyramids.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Falisha and husband Ryan Plake of Albuquerque, Zazza and husband Bart Wenz of Phoenix, and Natasha and husband Michael Miller of Denver; six grandchildren, Caden Heinrich Plake, Sydney Ryan Plake, John Winston Wenz, Vasa Rexford Wenz, Stephen Patrick Stott, and Jade Tiffany Stott; two sisters and brother-in-law, Stephanie and husband Bobby Baldwin of Galveston, and Shelia A. Smith; six nieces and nephews, Cheyannah Lashae (Baldwin) Anderson, Cyaleigha Lynae (Baldwin) Bolding, Caylob Ward Baldwin, Chayce Lowell Baldwin, Brandy Smith, and Chadwick Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Ashley Cecilia Stott.
She requested a celebration rather than services, consisting of a “kegger” and for her ashes to be converted into fireworks. Some of her remains will be spread in Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, and one day in Egypt.
Her celebration will be held Monday, June 14, 2021, starting at Noon, at the home of her niece, Cheyannah and Justin Anderson, 9574 E. 400 N. Greentown, IN. 46936
