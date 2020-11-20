Phyllis Charlene West, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 9 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Primrose Assisted Living in Kokomo. She was born July 8, 1936, to Charles Noel and Lura Beatrice West, in Coatesville, IN.
Phyllis was a 1954 graduate of Coatesville High School. She worked in the payroll department at Duke Energy for over 40 years. Phyllis loved sewing, cooking, antiques, and loving on dogs. She loved taking care of others in need and often found children to buy clothes and school supplies for. Phyllis was an avid Bobby Knight fan and regularly attended I.U. basketball games. She also attended the Kentucky Derby and Indianapolis 500 for many years.
Phyllis is survived by her cousins, Sue Carter, Max Dean, Thom Dean, and Jeff Dean; and special friends, Phil, Melinda, and Caleb Collier.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later announced time, sometime in spring of 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Dr. Phil Collier officiating. A burial of ashes will take place in Coatesville Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University in Phyllis’s memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Primrose Retirement Community for their loving care of Phyllis. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
