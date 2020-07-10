Phyllis Bea Annette Ford

Phyllis B. Ford better known as Blue Star, 59, of Kokomo, IN went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 7, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 18, 1960 to Oscar Phillip Ford and Charleen Butler Ford Brown.
Phyllis graduated from Kokomo High School and worked for Chrysler until she had an auto accident in 1999 that paralyzed her the rest of her life. She was loved by many. She was also a history reenactment person referred to as Blue Star. She won the Indiana State Fair one year for her art work of making Indian clothing and also chaps from leather.
She is survived by her mother and step father, Charleen and Benny Brown of Kokomo, IN; brothers, Oscar Phil Ford of Kentucky; Benjamin Brown of Galveston, IN; David Shaffer of North Carolina; Jon Shaffer of California; Phillip Bitner of Texas; sisters, Christy Ford of Kokomo, IN; and Stephanie Ford Williams of Florida.
She was proceeded in death by her father and three brothers John Ford, Patrick Ford and Timothy Ford.
We will miss her so much, but she does not have to be in a wheel chair or hospital bed anymore. We love and miss you so much. We will see you some day soon. Love, love, love you Mom & Dad, family and friends.
Services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book and picture video at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com