Phyllis Anne Salsbery, 92, of Sharpsville, passed away at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at IU Health Tipton Hospital. She was born April 7, 1929, in Howard County, to Glen R. and Beatrice (Pickering) McCauley. On June 15, 1947, she married Robert Russel Salsbery, at her parent’s home in Howard County. They were married for 66 years until his death on December 25, 2013.
Phyllis attended Hemlock Elementary School and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1947. Phyllis’ main focus in life was to be a godly mother and wife. When her children were growing up, she made their clothes, cooked many large meals, baked bread, pies and cookies, and canned vegetables from her garden.
Phyllis was a 4-H leader and Sunday School teacher and enjoyed having family and friends in her home. When grandchildren came along, she loved hosting tea parties and playing games. She was a competitive game player who made certain the grandkids followed game rules!
Phyllis loved flowers, especially violets and pink roses. She was a member of the Silver Bells Home Ec Club and had been active in Hemlock Friends Church, Crossroads Community Church and Rock Prairie Church.
Survivors include five children, Cynthia (George) Sheppard, Auburndale, Florida, Tim (Darlene) Salsbery, Randy (Anne) Salsbery, Pat (Rhonda) Salsbery and Becky Salsbery, all of Sharpsville; fifteen grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Kenneth Salsbery, Jerry Salsbery, and Benny Salsbery; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ralph Glen (Wanita) McCauley.
“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastors Bill Salsbery and Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.