Phyllis Anne Cox, age 92, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 with her husband by her side. Phyllis was born March 8, 1929 to the late Arthur Phillip Parsons and Agnes A. (Large) Parsons in Chehalis, Washington. Phyllis and David married the 6th of June, 1952 in Reno, Nevada. They were married for 69 years.
Phyllis enjoyed gardening. She was lucky enough to be able to stay at home and care for four children. When her children were younger, she enjoyed sewing and making their clothes. Her and David enjoyed travelling all over the country and Europe.
Surviving Phyllis is her husband; David, daughter; Joyce E. Keating, grandchildren; Adam and Nathan Keating, Christina and Danielle Matchette, and Eric (Angie) Myers, great grandchildren; Brooke, Adelle, Archer, Lennon, Maisy, and Gage, and sons in law; Joe Blaylock and Dan Keating.
Preceding her in death is; daughters; Sherryl Matchette and Bonnie Myers, son; Ronald A. Cox, and granddaughter; Beth Myers, and siblings; E.L. "Bud" Parsons and Dorothea Parsons Griffith.
A graveside ceremony for Phyllis will take place at Albright cemetery. Times are to be determined in the coming days.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the COX family.