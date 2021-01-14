Phyllis Ann (Warner) Shuck, 90, Tipton, passed away 10:25 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at IU Saxony Hospital, in Fishers, IN. She was born October 27, 1930, in Windfall, IN, the daughter of the late Dallas and Eva (Trimble) Warner. She married William R. Cline, Kempton, and together they raised two children. She later married Wilbur Ralph Shuck, on July 25, 1975, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2011.
Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of Sugar Creek Township High School in Clinton County. She worked at UNR Rohn Inc. in Frankfort for 35 years in the accounting department. Her hobbies included cooking and fixing meals for others. She was a member of the Tipton County Home Economics Club, the Prairie Township Precinct Committee, and Liberty Baptist Church.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Michael L. (Nancy) Cline, Melanie (Donnie) Childress; step-daughter, Sandra (Jerry) Biswell; grandchildren, Bradley (Shawna) Cline, David (Kyly) Cline, Kyle (Kristina) Cline, Jonathan (Megan) Cline, Micah (Amanda) Cline, Daniel (Brittany) Cline, Trisha Chapman, Brandon (Lacy) Shuck, Amber (Jeff) Leiding, Coty Shuck, Ashley Biswell; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-son, Richard Shuck; brother, Richard Warner, and grandson, Michael Goens.
Friends will be invited to visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 W., Tipton, IN. Private service will be held with Pastor Meriah Tigner officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Liberty Baptist Church. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Phyllis' family, please visit our floral store.