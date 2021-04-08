Phyllis Ann Schwierman

Phyllis Ann (Chenoweth) Schwierman, 89, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 7, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1931, the middle child of three girls (Madelyn Lamb and Shirley Eads), to Leonard and Dorothy (Oehmke) Chenoweth, in Kokomo. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1949, before marrying David L. Schwierman on June 7, 1950, who preceded her in death. Together they had four children, Teresa "Terry" Schwierman-Warner, Kokomo, David Bruce Schwierman (Sandy), Russiaville, Gail Schwierman (Dean), Campbellsville, KY, and Jeff Schwierman (Connie), Sharpsville. Jeff preceded her in death. Phyllis is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Phyllis was raised on a farm where she learned to love animals. She began working at Public Service of Indiana while David served in the Korean War. She was a homemaker raising their four children. Phyllis retired at the age of 72 from First National Bank after 23 years working in the accounting department. Hobbies included spending time with her family and friends, travels with her sisters, collecting Precious Moments, playing the piano, and singing.
Phyllis attended Highland Park Church with her father, who served as church Deacon for over thirty years, playing the organ and singing. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
Private services for Phyllis were held on Monday, April 12 at Ellers Mortuary for immediate family and laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Private donations can be made to Highland Park Church.