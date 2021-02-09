On February 4th at 10:21 am, Phyllis Ann Ballard Meagher left this world behind for her heavenly home. She passed peacefully at her home with her family and faithful dog Maggie at her side. Phyllis was born September 4, 1934 in Crawfordsville to George Calvin Ballard and Ollie Mae Rector Ballard. On July 3, 1953, she married the love of her life David Gene Meagher and resided in his arms for 63 years before David was called home in 2016.
David and Phyllis were childhood sweethearts as Phyllis got her engagement ring at the age of 13. They made a beautiful life together of endless and pure love. Phyllis was a loving, devoted wife and mother. They were blessed with 7 children, Richard Calvin (now resting in his Mommy’s arms), Christopher Alan (Martina) Meagher, Kathy Denise (Frank) Williams, Michael Wayne Meagher, Lori Ann Meagher, Linda Kay (William) Kellogg and Lisa Marie (John) Oppelt. They were also blessed with raising a grandson Brian Keith (Tawnya) Meagher.
Phyllis made a house full of love with 3 hot meals a day, clothes ironed and a tidy house. Phyllis made a large meal every Sunday for anyone, be it family or not to enjoy. Phyllis was known by all as being a selfless, loving soul. She was most happy with her kids and her husband with her. Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her beloved David, kids, and grandkids. Phyllis was a member of the Union Baptist Church and sang in the choir as she had an angelic voice. She loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior. Her family teased her telling her she had a direct line to God. She is now back in the arms of her David as she had longed to be.
She is survived by 11 grandchildren, Cory, Brian, Frankie, Jeremiah, Tiffany, Matthew, Stephanie, Ryan, Lauren, C.J. and Kailyn; 12 great-grandchildren, Travin, Kyle, Casey, Jarrod, Skyler, Everleigh, Blake, Victoria, Luke, Raylee, Finnegan and Marilyn; sister, Shirley Jean Edwards; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband David, Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patty Kay; son, Rickey; and great-grandson, Jarrod.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jeremy Turner officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4-7 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Masks will be required for both the visitation and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Phyllis’ memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Phyllis' family, please visit our floral store.