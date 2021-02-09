Phyllis Ann (Ballard) Meagher

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for investigational bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg together, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today. This therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Bamlanivimab and etesevimab should be administered together via a single intravenous infusion as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset.