Phyllis A. (Roe) Hedrick

Phyllis A. Hedrick, 91, of Kokomo, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 12:45 a.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 28, 1930 in Kokomo to Duane “Cracker” Roe and Anna (Harting) Roe. She attended the neighborhood house kindergarten, Jefferson Elementary School, and Washington Junior High School, and Clay Township (Howard County) High School, graduating in 1947 as the salutatorian of her class.
On June 9, 1949, she married John Ed Couk in Kokomo, he died in an automobile accident on May 2, 1952. She later married Jerry D. Hedrick on November 15, 1957 and they were later divorced. Upon graduating, she went to work at Armstrong-Landon’s John Deere agency. She later worked at Conwell Brothers John Deere Agency. She also worked at Kokomo Grain Company for many years. In 1964, she went to work at Northwestern School Corporation in the administration office, retiring in 1995 as Treasurer. She was also a licensed Realtor and licensed massage therapist graduating from the massage therapy school in Marion, Indiana.
Phyllis had many interests. She was an avid reader studying many subjects including yoga and other natural healing concepts. She enjoyed crossword and word puzzles, traveling, going to symphonies, plays and concerts with her friends. Most of all she enjoyed family and friends’ get-togethers at the family farm on Malfalfa road where she lived for 44 years. She was a member of the clay 49ers Extension Homemakers Club for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Howard County Historical Society, Kokomo Symphony and Civic Theater, and the retired Indiana public employee’s association (RIPEA). She studied natural healing for many years attending many seminars and workshops. She was very proud of the fact she had never missed a primary or general election, always voting as a citizen of the USA. For many years Phyllis consulted clients using astrology. She learned an old science when it was difficult to find books and teachers. She also taught astrology to groups who were interested in using astrology as an aid to understanding themselves and others.
Surviving family include her daughter and caregiver, Melinda Thompson, Kokomo; her sons, Jason (Vicki) Hedrick, MS; Justin Hedrick, GA; grandchildren, Megan Thompson-Sines, OH; Ben (Jenny) Thompson, Kokomo; Noah Hedrick, GA; Sarah Hedrick, GA; great grandchildren, Solomon, Emma and Ella Thompson, and Olivia Sines. Step great-grandchildren, Gavin Sines, Alexandra Gurske, Calvin Adams, Jason and Kaiser Ronk. Surviving nieces and nephews, Tony (Nancy) Hart, WI; Dr. Tadgh (Patti) Hart, IN: Sean (Kathy) Hart, AR; Zach Hart, TX; and Laura (Perry) Reuter, TX. She is also survived by special friends, Beverly (Dave) Austin; Brenda (Mark) Coffman; Emily (Brock) Ford, Joel (Kelsey) Coffman, Anna (Andrew) Swanagan, Rose Mary Walker, Joan (Allen) Weaver, Sherrie (Paul) Schulte, Mary Kavette and Marilyn Seiberling. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sisters, Anita Allen, Patricia Roe and Shirley Roe, grandparents, Will and Lena Harting, uncle, William “Bud” (Gladys) Harting, aunt, Helen Groves Harting, for whom she was a caregiver.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Funeral Services at 2:00 with Pastor David Duke officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kokomo Humane Society, the Howard Co. Historical Society or the Veterans of Howard County. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
