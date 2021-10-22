Phyllis A. Krise, 87, of Kokomo, passed away after a brief illness at 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born January 30, 1934, in Kokomo, to George H. and Doris (Johnson) Boyce. On January 23, 1953, she married Jack L. Krise, at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo, and he survives.
Phyllis graduated from Kokomo High School in 1952. She worked at Union Bank for several years and later owned Phyllis’ Hallmark in Kokomo. Phyllis was also a very talented seamstress and sewed and did alterations professionally. She loved to play cards, especially euchre, and was a very active great-grandma, which included sliding down slides with the kids even into her seventies. She was very involved with the Great Banquet and had served on several teams, and was also very active at church, where she helped with many of the church dinners, including serving, cooking and cleaning. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Kim R. Elliott, Mona R. (William R.) Walters, and James David “J.D.” (Sally E.) Krise; grandchildren, Rochelle L. (SSG Christopher) O’Neil, Melissa M. (Jonathon) Bollinger, Kristina R. (Sohail) Rather, Julia J. (Teyler) Neier, Brian M. Krise, and Caleb N. Krise; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Alexis, Nikolai, William, Lillian, Sophie, Tucker, Oakley, Gabriella, Audrey, James, and Elias; sister-in-law, Neva Boyce; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, William A. Elliott; infant sister, Ruth Boyce; and brother, G. David Boyce.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Joyce Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Fairview Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Phyllis' family, please visit our floral store.